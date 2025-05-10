IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025: The India women's national cricket team will take on hosts Sri Lanka women's national cricket team in the grand finale of the Tri-Nation Series 2025. The India women vs Sri Lanka women final will be hosted at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on May 11. The much-awaited clash will begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). South Africa Women Beat Sri Lanka Women by 76 Runs in Tri-Nation Series 2025; Chloe Tryon’s Match-Winning Hat-Trick Stuns Hosts in Colombo.

The Women in Blue finished at the top with six points in the points table. Notably, Indian women defeated the hosts in the opening match before losing to them in the fourth group stage match. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will look to take their revenge in their upcoming match.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka women ended up in second place in the standings with four points. The hosts entered this contest after suffering a 76-run defeat against South Africa women. However, they will be high on confidence as they defeated the Indian women in the fourth match of the Tri-Nation Series 2025. Chloe Tryon Takes Hat-Trick, Finishes With Five-Wicket Haul During SL-W vs SA-W Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 6th ODI Match.

IND-W vs SA-W 5th ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh (IND-W)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Pratika Rawal (IND-W), Harshitha Samarawickrama (SL-W)

All-Rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Sneh Rana (IND-W)

Bowlers: Sugandika Kumari (SL-W), NR-Shree Charani (IND-W), Malki Madara (SL-W)

IND-W vs SA-W 5th ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Smriti Mandhana (c), Chamari Athapaththu (vc)

IND-W vs SA-W 5th ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Pratika Rawal (IND-W), Harshitha Samarawickrama (SL-W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Sneh Rana (IND-W), Sugandika Kumari (SL-W), NR-Shree Charani (IND-W), Malki Madara (SL-W)

