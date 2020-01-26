India Beat New Zealand by 7 Wickets in 2nd T20I, Netizens Hail Clinical Performance by the Men in Blue

India Cricket Team (Photo Credits : Twitter / BCCI)

India were brilliant in the 2nd T20I match against New Zealand as they stamped their authority on the home side. The Men in Blue made easy work of the target set by the Black Caps as they chased down 133 runs with seven wickets to spare. It was once again the bowling department that put the visitors in a strong position as after asking to field first the Indian bowlers were relentless in their approach and made life difficult for the New Zealand batsmen. Netizens were delighted with this dominant performance and praised the Indian Team for yet another victory. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I Match.

After electing to bat first, New Zealand got off to a good start in the early overs of the game as they Kiwi openers were brilliant in the power play. But after losing Guptil, the Black Caps went on a freefall and lost wickets in quick successions. Tom Siefert played a decent knock in the final overs of the game and took the home side to a par score. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of 2/18. India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2020 Stat Highlights.

Kiwi Batsmen

Defending a low score, New Zealand came out with purpose and dismissed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early. But Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul stitched up an 86-run partnership and took the game away from the hosts. KL Rahul carried his form from the first game as he completed yet another half-century in the series while Shreyas Iyer made a quickfire 44. Rohit Sharma Trolled for Yet Another Poor Show With the Bat; Opener Perishes for Eight Runs During IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2020.

King Kohli

2 consecutive wins vs nz in t20i ✅ 5th consecutive win in nz as captain across formats ✅ Most wins as captain in t20i in nz for ind ✅ #KingKohli #NZvIND#NZvsINDpic.twitter.com/Dyo4SZeLtb — 'MASTER' Vishwa 🤡 (@vishwatweets1) January 26, 2020

Consistent KL

He can score with 200SR in 200+ chases , he can bat sensibly in low scoring games @klrahul11 #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/JnyI0pYhwf — Tejas (@VgTejas) January 26, 2020

Dominating Win

Comprehensive victory for India. Chased down the target with such an ease 🤗 New Zealand need to bring back Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson back in the squad!#NZvsIND #INDvsNZ — Dark Knight (@iamayush312) January 26, 2020

Young Blood

Easy Peasy WIN for #TeamIndia !!! The youngsters once again rock with captain @imVkohli !!! #NZvsIND — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) January 26, 2020

Next Gen

Great run chase by two next big thing @klrahul11 , @ShreyasIyer15 Both are really calm and composed #NZvsIND — CoachMahendra (@coachmahendra) January 26, 2020

Happy Republic Day

That's how our boys wished us a Happy Republic Day from Auckland🇮🇳🇳🇿. Terrific performance from both bat and ball. Special mention to @edenparknz whatta beautiful stadium❤️#NZvsIND — Shombit Das (@shombit_das) January 26, 2020

With this win, India have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and will be hoping to wrap it up in the next game. The 3rd T20I will be played on January 29, 2020 (Wednesday) at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Kiwis need to put on a better performance if they want to save the series.