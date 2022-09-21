India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings are slated to take on each other in a League League Cricket 2022 on September 21. The match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The Capitals will look to come back to winning ways after their first match defeat against Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, Bhilwara Kings led by Irfan Pathan will look to continue their winning start to the tournament. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, League League Cricket 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table Live Updated: Gujarat Giants Top Team Standings, Bhilwara Kings Second

Jacques Kallis is the captain of the India Capitals franchise while Irfan Pathan will lead the Kings in this game. Irfan Pathan's side started their campaign with a thrilling win over Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers who have lost two consecutive games in the competition. The match is expected to be a thrilling one, with many international legends taking part in it.

When Is India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on September 21, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/2 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi to watch the live telecast of the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live at a nominal subscription fee.

