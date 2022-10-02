India Capitals are set to go up against Bhilwara Kings in the Qualifier match of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022. The clash will be played at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on October 02. 2022 (Sunday) as both the teams aim to register a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends Lague Cricket 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table Updated.

The winner of this fixture will seal their place in the finals of the competition. However, the loser wills still have a chance to make it to the summit clash as they will take on Gujarat Giants in the eliminator. The teams finished top 2 in the league standings and will have hopes of winning the title.

When Is India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be played at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur on October 02, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 04:00 PM IST.

Where To WatchIndia Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the live telecast of the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live at a nominal subscription fee.

