The fifth match of the Legends League Cricket saw the World Giants beating a resurgent India Maharajas side by three wickets to keep their hopes of reaching the final of the tournament alive. With this win, the Aaron Finch-led unit have now become the table toppers with four points after winning two out of three games. Former Australia pacer, Brett Lee, was the chief destructor as he scalped three crucial wickets and was well supported by others. Coming in to chase 137, a breezy Chris Gayle knock (57) saw the unit reach home with ease. A similar kind of performance is expected from World Giants when they face Asia Lions on March 16, 2023. Harbhajan Singh Caught Using Saliva on Ball, Receives Warning From Umpire During LLC 2023 Opener Between India Maharajas and Asia Lions (See Pic and Video).

Having suffered a massive defeat at the hands of India Maharajas, Asia Lions will look for a win in today’s game. When it comes to the analysis of their batting and bowling department, World Giants’ batters have time and again done their job, but now it is up to their bowlers who will have to put up a brave performance in the crucial decider if they really want to qualify for the final of LLC 2023.

When Is Asia Lions Vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 Match (Know date, time, and, venue)

The Asia Lions Vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket will be held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. The game will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Asia Lions Vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket Masters 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the Asia Lions vs World Giants Legends League Cricket Masters 2023 match on TV.

How To Watch Asia Lions Vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream Asia Lions vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode apps and websites to catch the action live at a nominal subscription.

