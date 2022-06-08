KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series between India and South Africa, BCCI announced in a statement Rishabh Pant will lead the team in his absence with Hardik Pandya acting as the vice-captain. Kuldeep Yadav will also miss the series due to injury.

NEWS 🚨- KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of #INDvSA series owing to injury. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa @Paytm #INDvSA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)