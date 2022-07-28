Head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Shikhar Dhawan lauded the young Indian team for their terrific performances as India registered a 3-0 sweep over West Indies in the ODI series after a win in the 3rd ODI. Dravid appreciated the level of professionalism shown by the young players in all three games of the series. Dhawan also thanked the team for their performances and in the end, brought everyone together to loudly cheer out, 'Champions!'

Watch Video Here:

From The #TeamIndia Dressing Room! Head Coach Rahul Dravid & Captain @SDhawan25 applaud 👏 👏 the team post the 3-0 win in the #WIvIND ODI series. 🗣 🗣 Here's a Dressing Room POV 📽 - By @28anand P.S. Watch out for the end - expect something fun when Shikhar D is around 😉😁 pic.twitter.com/x2j2Qm4XxZ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 28, 2022

