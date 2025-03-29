Adelaide, Mar 29 (AP) South Australia has chased down a record 269 runs in an Australian first-class cricket final to win its first Sheffield Shield title in 29 years.

South Australia scored 270-6 in its second innnings to beat Queensland by four wickets Saturday. It was the fourth day of the scheduled five-day final.

Jason Sangha led the South Australians with an unbeaten 126 while Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey scored 105. The two combined for a 202-run partnership.

Queensland was bowled out for 95 in its first innings — the lowest total of any team batting first in a Shield final which involves Australian state sides — and South Australia posted 271 all out in reply.

Queensland appeared down and out at 221-6 in its second innings, just 45 runs ahead, at lunch on the third day Friday. But centuries from Jack Wildermuth (111) and Jack Clayton (100) led a comeback and Queensland reached 445 in its second innings for its 269-run lead.

The highest previous run chase to win a Shield final was Victoria's 239-2 against New South Wales in 1990-91. (AP) AM

