India Qualifies for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 After Allocation of Points for Cancelled Bilateral Series

India has quailed for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 to be held in New Zealand. Apart from hosts and India, Australia, England, and South Africa have made it to the mega event directly. This comes after’s ICC Women’s Championship Technical Committee (TC) decided that teams will share points in all three series in the ICC Women’s Championship that did not take place during the competition window. Apart from India vs Pakistan, South Africa vs Australia and Sri Lanka vs New Zealand series were cancelled. Indian Women's Cricket Team Lockdown Diaries: Smriti Mandhana Plays Ludo Game Online With Teammates, Troubles Brother While Staying Indoors (Watch Video).

While India and Pakistan series was cancelled due to political tensions between the two neighbouring countries, the other two series’ were called off following the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. All eight teams in the 2017-2020 edition of the ICC Women’s Championship were required to play each other in a three-match series. The host of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021, New Zealand, and the next four highest-placed teams on the points table qualify directly for the mega tournament.

ICC Women's Championship 2017-2020 Points Table

Pos Team M W L T N/R NRR Points 1 Australia (Q) 21 17 1 0 3 1.835 37 2 England (Q) 21 14 6 0 1 1.267 29 3 South Africa (Q) 21 10 6 1 4 -3.09 25 4 India (Q) 21 10 8 0 3 0.465 23 5 Pakistan 21 7 9 1 4 -0.46 19 6 New Zealand 21 7 11 0 3 -0.206 17 7 West Indies 21 6 14 0 1 -1.033 13 8 Sri Lanka 21 1 17 0 3 -1.611 5

Pakistan, West Indies and Sri Lanka will now feature in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, which is scheduled to be played from July 03-19 in Sri Lanka, this is subject to review due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from these three teams, Bangladesh, Ireland, and the winners of the five regional qualifiers - Thailand (Asia), Zimbabwe (Africa), Papua New Guinea (East Asia Pacific), United States of America (Americas) and Netherlands (Europe) will feature in the qualifying tournament.