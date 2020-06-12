Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Likely to be Played With Spectators Allowed in Stadiums

Cricket IANS| Jun 12, 2020 08:21 PM IST
A+
A-
India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Likely to be Played With Spectators Allowed in Stadiums
File Image | Virat Kohli and Tim Paine | India vs Australia 2018-19 | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Canberra, June 12: India might not have to tour Australia and play their matches in front of empty stands later this year after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said sports stadiums capable of seating 40,000 people will be allowed to host crowds of up to 10,000 from next month, in further relaxation of coronavirus restrictions. India vs Australia 2020-21 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures and Venue Details of IND vs AUS T20I, Test and ODI Series.

The four Tests of the much-anticipated series will be played at Gabba, Adelaide Oval, MCG and the SCG respectively starting December 3, Cricket Australia (CA) had said recently. Rahul Dravid Sheds Light on Matthew Wade’s Remarks About Not Sledging Virat Kohli During India Tour of Australia 2020–21.

"For outdoor venues up to 40,000 spectator capacity, ticketed and seated events will be able to be held in front of a crowd of no more than 25 per cent of capacity under Step 3," a statement from the Prime Minister said as per on the official website, pm.gov.au.

"For outdoor venues of more than 40,000 spectator capacity, further advice is being sought from the AHPPC, with arrangements to be settled by the states and territories on a venue by venue basis," it added.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the National Cabinet, which comprises the Prime Minister and state and territory leaders.

Morrison was joined by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Brendan Murphy who said that Australia's response to COVID-19 was in a "good place".

CA had also said they would keep open the possibility of hosting all four Tests involving India in one or two venues if the COVID-19 pandemic forces them to do so.

As far as the T20 World Cup in Australia is concerned, slated to take place Down Under from October 18 to November 15, the ICC in its board meeting on Wednesday decided to ‘wait and watch' before deciding on the fate of the showpiece event.

Australia pacer Kane Richardson has also backed the international body for taking time to make the decision.

"It's always nice to know what's going to happen in the near future but taking as much time as we can to make a decision about this is important. There was no rush to make a decision," Richardson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I think it's the right move, I think Australia and New Zealand have been really good in terms of flattening the curve, so I think there's some positivity there in terms of some cricket being on this summer with some kind of normality around it.

"The best decision is to take your time with this and make sure we've made the right decision," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Cricket Australia ICC T20 World Cup 2020 IND vs AUS IND vs AUS Fixture IND vs AUS Schedule IND vs AUS T20I India tour of Australia 2020 India vs Australia India vs Australia 2020 India vs Australia 2020 Schedule India vs Australia 2020-21
You might also like
‘He Sort of Lives for It’: Rahul Dravid Sheds Light on Matthew Wade’s Remarks About Not Sledging Virat Kohli During India Tour of Australia 2020–21
Cricket

‘He Sort of Lives for It’: Rahul Dravid Sheds Light on Matthew Wade’s Remarks About Not Sledging Virat Kohli During India Tour of Australia 2020–21
Steve Smith, David Warner Will Have Huge Impact on the Team: Rahul Dravid Issues Warning to Virat Kohli and Co Ahead of India Tour of Australia 2020–21
Cricket

Steve Smith, David Warner Will Have Huge Impact on the Team: Rahul Dravid Issues Warning to Virat Kohli and Co Ahead of India Tour of Australia 2020–21
ICC T20 World Cup 2020 'on Schedule' As of Now; Planning to Continue, Final Decision Likely Next Month
Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2020 'on Schedule' As of Now; Planning to Continue, Final Decision Likely Next Month
Is it Going to be ICC T20 World Cup 2020 vs IPL 13 Once Cricket Resumes Amid Coronavirus Crisis?
Cricket

Is it Going to be ICC T20 World Cup 2020 vs IPL 13 Once Cricket Resumes Amid Coronavirus Crisis?
When Aaron Finch Sought Umpire Michael Gough’s Help to Dismiss Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Cricket

When Aaron Finch Sought Umpire Michael Gough’s Help to Dismiss Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni Asked Me to Bowl It Wide: Hardik Pandya Recalls India’s Thrilling Win Over Bangladesh in ICC T20 World Cup 2016
Cricket

MS Dhoni Asked Me to Bowl It Wide: Hardik Pandya Recalls India’s Thrilling Win Over Bangladesh in ICC T20 World Cup 2016
Matthew Wade Feels Verbal Battles With Virat Kohli and Co Can Backfire During India Tour of Australia 2020–21, Says ‘They Use It to Their Advantage’
Cricket

Matthew Wade Feels Verbal Battles With Virat Kohli and Co Can Backfire During India Tour of Australia 2020–21, Says ‘They Use It to Their Advantage’
Coronavirus Free New Zealand to Host ICC T20 World Cup or IPL 2020 and Other Neutral Bilateral Cricket Series'?
Cricket

Coronavirus Free New Zealand to Host ICC T20 World Cup or IPL 2020 and Other Neutral Bilateral Cricket Series'?
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement