The second strain of the COVID-19 has stirred up new challenges for everyone. But the cricketers are finding it more difficult to adapt to the new quarantine rules issued by the authorities. Virat Kohli and men are geared up for the next assignment of the World Test Championship 2021 final which will be held on June 18, 2021, between India and New Zealand. The Kiwis have already Ahead of the tournament, the team will get into 24-day long isolation for the final event. Now, here's everything you need to know about Team India's quarantine procedure. Fantastic Challenge to Play Against India: Kane Williamson on WTC Final (Watch Video).

The members of the Indian team will enter the bio-bubble on May 19, 2021, in Mumbai. The officials, players and support staff will arrive by a chartered plane. The players living in Mumbai will join the bubble from May 24, 2021, but will have to start isolating themselves at home.

Three tests will be conducted before the men's and women's teams will fly to UK.

However, it's not clear if the players can travel with their families.

The Indian team will have to get themselves quarantined once again upon their arrival at Southampton. The quarantine will last for 10 days. However, the players will be allowed to train in some capacity.

As mentioned above the teams will leave for UK on June 2, 2021. After the World Test Championship 2021 finals, the Indian team will also play a five-match Test series. The first Test match will happen on June 18, 2021, and the last test match will take place in Manchester on September 10, 2021.

