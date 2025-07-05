Where to Watch India U19 Cricket Team vs England U19 Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: India’s Under-19 side came back to winning ways in the third Youth ODI after hosts England Under-19 won the second one to level the series. Now, the team in blue have a 2-1 edge over the five-match series, and a win in the IND vs ENG U-19 4th Youth ODI 2025 would seal off the series for them. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Second-Fastest Fifty in Youth ODIs by Indian, Achieves Feat During IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 3rd ODI 2025.

The last match was cut short to 40 overs, due to rain. England U-19 managed to post a defendable 268/6. However, Team India batters were too good right from the beginning. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the sensational youngster continued to shine just like he did in IPL 2025. Opening the innings, Suryavanshi scored 86 runs off just 31 balls, getting the chase almost half-done within the first ten overs itself. Vihaan Malhotra and Kanishk Chouhan then played calculative knocks, guiding the young guns with a safe win.

India U-19 vs England U-19 4th ODI 2025 Match Details

Match India U-19 vs England U-19 4th Youth ODI Date Saturday, July 5 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue New Road, Worcester Live Streaming, Telecast Details Steelbacks TV (YouTube channel)

When is India U-19 vs England U-19 4th ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India U-19 National Cricket Team vs England U-19 National Cricket Team 4th Youth ODI 2025 will be played on Saturday, July 5, at New Road, Worcester. The IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 4th Youth ODI 2025 starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India U-19 vs England U-19 4th ODI 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for India U-19's tour of England 2025. The IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 4th Youth ODI 2025 live telecast viewing options will not be available on the TV channels due to the absence of a broadcast partner. For India U-19 vs England U-19 4th ODI 2025 online viewing option, read below. IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 2nd Youth ODI: England Beat India by One Wicket; Thomas Rew, Rocky Flintoff Shine As Hosts Level Series 1-1.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India U-19 vs England U-19 4th ODI 2025?

Although no broadcaster has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025, fans in India can find viewing options of the India U-19 vs England U-19 4th ODI 2025 live streaming on Northamptonshire County Cricket Club's official YouTube channel, named Steelbacks TV.

