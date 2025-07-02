Young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi achieved a significant milestone during the third youth ODI between the India U-19 cricket team and the England U-19 cricket team on July 2. The left-handed batter smashed the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in just 20 deliveries in a youth ODI match. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is just behind Rishabh Pant's 18-ball fifty against Nepal U19 in 2016. During the IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 2025, Vaibhav slammed 86 runs off just 31 deliveries, including six fours and nine sixes. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Quickfire 48 As India U19 Registers Comfortable Win Over England U19 in 1st Youth ODI 2025.

Elusive Feat by Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes the second fastest fifty by an Indian in Youth ODIs in 20 balls against England U19, behind Rishabh Pant's 18-ball fifty against Nepal U19 in 2016. — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) July 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)