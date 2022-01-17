During the India U19 vs South Africa U19, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 match, Dewald Brevis caught everyone’s attention. The right-handed batsman scored 65 but it wasn’t the main reason of him catching the eyeballs. In fact, it was his similar batting style to former South African great AB de Villiers. After Brevis completed his half-century, his teammate was seen holding a placard that read 'Baby AB!!!' And yes, he does hit them big like ABD!

Watch Video

How I would convince myself that he's not AB de Villiers. pic.twitter.com/UL4jC0yt6v — Ali Shan Momin (@alishanmomin23) January 16, 2022

Baby AB!

Dewald Brevis is known as "Baby AB" in South Africa and last night when he completed his fifty against India U-19, his team-mates showed it from the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/6AhmST0AJB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 16, 2022

Video Comparison

