India U19 Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka U19 Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: The India women's U19 cricket team is set to take on the Sri Lanka women's U19 cricket team in a Super Four match of the ACC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on December 20. The Niki Prasad-led side had an emphatic start to their campaign in the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, beating archrivals Pakistan by nine wickets. Next up, rain played spoilsport in their match against Nepal. After sharing points with Nepal, India beat Bangladesh by eight wickets. India Beat Pakistan By Nine Wickets in ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup T20 2024; Sonam Yadav, G Kamalini Star As Indians Secure Dominating Victory Over Archrivals.

India are placed right on top of the Super Four points table with Bangladesh in second place. The top two teams will qualify for the final, which is set to be played on December 22. A win over Sri Lanka will ensure India a spot in the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024. Gongadi Trisha has been India's highest scorer with 75 runs in three innings while Sonam Yadav has been the top bowler for Niki Prasad and co, taking six wickets in two games. India's Squad for ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Announced: Niki Prasad to Captain Side in Inaugural Edition of Tournament.

When is IND U19 vs SL U19 ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 clash in the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 will be played at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday, December 20. The IND U19 vs SL U19 will begin at 7:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND U19 vs SL U19 ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024. Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka live telecast in the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For IND U19 vs SL U19 ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of IND U19 vs SL U19 ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024?

SonyLIV is the official live streaming partner of the IND U19 vs SL U19 ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024. In India, fans can watch the IND U19 vs SL U19 ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2024 04:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).