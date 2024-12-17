India Women's Under-19 Cricket Team vs Nepal Women's Under-19 Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: After dominating the Pakistan Women U19 team, India Women's U19 side is all set to take on Nepal Women's U19 team in their next ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match. Niki Prasad-led team India restricted Pakistan to just 67/7 in 20 overs. In response, IND-W U19 chased down the target in just 7.5 overs and went on to win the match by nine wickets. NEP-W U19 also defeated team Pakistan in their first match of the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024. India's Squad for ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Announced: Niki Prasad to Captain Side in Inaugural Edition of Tournament.

It is going to be an equal-sided contest between IND-W U19 and NEP-W U19. Both teams have a win each and a win in this match will decide which team is going to stay at the top of the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 points table. Nepal did manage to win against Pakistan but with just one over left and Pakistan's bowling lineup did not let Nepal women's U19 batters open up too much. If the same story continues here for Nepal, then it is going to be a big problem when they face Girls in Blue.

When is IND-W U19 vs NEP-W U19 ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The much-awaited India Women U19 vs Nepal Women U19 clash in the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 will be hosted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The second match of the showpiece event will begin at 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 15.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W U19 vs NEP-W U19 ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024?

The official broadcasting rights for the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 are with the Sony Sports Network. The fans can tune into the Sony Sports channels to watch the IND-W U19 vs NEP-W U19 live telecast viewing option. For the online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of IND-W U19 vs NEP-W U19 ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024?

Fans in India can tune into the Sony LIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the IND-W U19 vs NEP-W U19 ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match. But the IND vs NEP live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website will only be available at the cost of a subscription.

