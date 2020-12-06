Australia look to level the three-match series 1-1 as they take on India in the second and penultimate T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Virat Kohli’s men – who won the first T20I by 11 runs – are 1-0 up in the series and have a great chance to seal the deal after winning this encounter. On the other hand, it’s a do-or-die encounter for the home team, and they must leave no stones unturned to come on top. Meanwhile, India have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the high-voltage encounter. India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Sony LIV and Sony SIX.

Although India are ahead in the series, dynamics in the second T20I are changed with both sides dented with injuries. Ravindra Jadeja – who scored a quick-fire 44 in the first game – has been ruled out of the series due to concussion and - takes his place in the playing XI. On the other hand, there are multiple forced changes in the Australian team. Skipper Aaron Finch, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc will not be participating in the game due to injuries and other reasons with Alex Carey, - and Andrew Tye coming in their place. Notably, Matthew Wade will lead the Australian team in Finch’s absence. Meanwhile, let’s look at the playing XI of both sides. India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 Live Radio Commentary on FM Rainbow.

India Playing XI: D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade(w/c), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

Australia Playing XI: KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal

India indeed will step into the encounter with a lot of confidence, but they need to rectify their middle-order woes to post a significant total on the board. On the other hand, there aren’t many big names in the Australian XI, and it will be interesting to see how the youngsters will rose to the occasion.

