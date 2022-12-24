Day three of the second test match will see Bangladesh (BAN) resuming their second innings against India (IND) on 24 December (Saturday) at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The third day's play will kick off at 09:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The forethought will be to seize all three sessions when Shakib Al Hasan-led men come into bat in their second innings in order to erect a massive lead against the spirited Men-in-blue. Whereas, Indian bowlers will be hoping to imitate closely their sensational bowling performance from day one of the ongoing test match, to hold down the hosts on an insufficient total. IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 Stumps: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer Shine As India Take 87-Run 1st Innings Lead.

The second day's play on Friday witnessed both teams having their moments. As soon as day two play resumed, Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Taijul Islam eliminated KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Chetaswar Pujara in the first session of the day. Virat Kohli tried hard to cement the crease and survived in the first session. But the veteran batter was later caught behind the wicket on Taskin Ahmed's ball in the second session after scoring 24 off 73 balls.

The early tussle of gunning down the top order by Bangladesh bowlers was but an invitation to a scintillating 159-run stand for the fifth wicket between Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer . The partnership was finally broken by Mehidy Hasan after taking Rishab Pant's wicket on 93 runs, who sadly missed out on his ton by merely 7 runs. Shakib Al Hasan joined the party and started off with Shreyas Iyer's (87) wicket who also fell short of reaching to his hundred by just 13 runs. Skipper Shakib later scalped three more wickets, as India were bowled out on 314 with 87 run lead. At stumps on day two, Bangladesh were 7/0 while trailing by 80 runs, with openers Najmul Shanto and Zakir Hasan unbeaten on the crease. Son Dismisses Father! Ali Razzaq Accounts for Abdul Razzaq During Mega Stars League 2022 T10 Cricket Match (Watch Video).

When is India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on 24 December (Saturday). The Day 3 play of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 has a starting time of 09:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 Day 3?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the IND vs BAN 2022 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 to watch the live telecast of the matches on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 Day 3?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network will provide the Live Streaming of the India vs Bangladesh test series on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming action of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 online.

