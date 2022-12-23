It would be a big moment for a son to be able to dismiss his father in a cricket match. Ali Razzaq sure did get the taste of such a feeling when he dismissed his father Abdul Razzaq during a match in the Mega Stars League 2022. Playing for the Karachi Knights, young Razzaq got the better of his father on the first ball of the Peshawar Pathans' run chase. Vivrant Sharma Quick Facts: All You Need To Know About the Jammu Youngster, SunRisers Hyderabad's Latest Pick for Rs 2.6 Crore at IPL 2023 Auction.

Watch young Ali Razzaq Dismiss his Father Abdul Razzaq:

Ali Razzaq takes wicket of his Father Abdul Razzaq | PP VS KK | Kingdom Valley MSL 2022 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium | Day 5 | Peshawar Pathans vs Karachi Knights#KingdomValleyMSL2022 #MegaStarsLeague #Cricketainment #ShahidAfridi #PeshawarPathans #KarachiKnights pic.twitter.com/S5c34sR6qq — Mega Stars League (@megastarsleague) December 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)