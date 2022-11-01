After a closely contested defeat against South Africa in their third match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super-12 round, India will be looking forward to coming back to winning ways and make their position stronger for a semi-final berth. The Men in Blue face Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2. India won back-to-back games against Pakistan and Netherlands, but their performance wasn’t even near convincing against South Africa. India will be looking for some answers and with some injury issues going on inside the team as well, we could witness some changes to India’s playing XI. India vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs BAN Cricket Match in Adelaide

While Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav has been in fine form, KL Rahul has not delivered yet and his role in the team is questioned more often. But with Rahul Dravid denying any chances of change at the top, India is most likely to go with the unchanged top five of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Dinesh Karthik, who walked off the field with a back injury last game is likely to be replaced by Rishabh Pant. Deepak Hooda, who played in the last game as a counter to the left hander heavy middle order of South Africa is all set to make way for Axar Patel’s return in the XI. India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Adelaide Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Adelaide Oval Stadium

There have been questions around Ravichandran Ashwin’s place as well so Yuzvendra Chahal might finally make an appearance. As per the fast-bowling department is concerned, the trio of Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh has performed well till now. But with some crucial games ahead, one of them could be rested with Harshal Patel replacing the one.

India Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2022 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).