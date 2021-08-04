India and England will face each other in a five-game Test series. The ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 will start from August 04, 2021 (Wednesday) and will be played at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium in Nottingham. Both sides will be aiming for a winnings start to the longer format. Meanwhile, fans searching for England vs India, 1st Test 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. India vs England 1st Test 2021, Nottingham Weather Report.

India will have a much-changed team from their latest series against Sri Lanka as the majority of the start players who were rested will be returning back to action under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, England will be without Ben Stokes after the all-rounder took an indefinite break from cricket. This series will also mark the start of the new cycle of the World Test Championship and both sides will aim to be in the finals. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head.

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 will be played at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium in Nottingham. The series opener will start from August 04, 2021 (Wednesday) onwards and has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of England vs India, 1st Test 2021 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of England and fans can watch the ENG vs IND match live on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3 SD/HD in Hindi commentary.

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour England, England vs India, 1st Test 2021 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services.

