India and England will renew their rivalry as the two sides face each other in a five-game Test series. The ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 will be played at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham and will begin from August 04, 2021 (Wednesday). Both sides will be aiming for a winning start to the longer format. So ahead of the game, we take a look at the H2H record in Test, Key Battles and likely Playing XIs for ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021. England All-Rounder Ben Stokes Takes Indefinite Break From Cricket, Withdraws From IND vs ENG Test Series.

The series marks the beginning of the next World Test Championship cycle and both sides will once again aim to be there in the finals of the tournament. Team India have been brilliant in the longer format away from home, earlier recording a series win in Australia. Meanwhile, England have been inconsistent in Tests and after a loss to India earlier in the year, the Joe Root-led team will be aiming for revenge.

ENG vs IND 1st Test Head-to-Head

India and England have met each other 126 times in the longer format and it is the Three Lions who have the better head-to-head record with 48 wins to their name while 49 games have ended in a draw. Meanwhile, India have won 29 matches.

ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 Key Players

Virat Kohli and premier spinner Ravi Ashwin will be the key players for India while All-rounder Ollie Robinson and captain Joe Root will be the players to watch from the English side.

ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 Mini Battles

James Anderson vs Virat Kohli and Ravi Ashwin vs Joe Root will be the key battles that could decide the outcome of the match.

ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 Venue

The ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 will be played at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham

IND vs SL 1st Test 2021 Match Timing

The 1st Test game between India and England has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcasting rights of India’s tour of England 2021. The ENG vs IND 1st Test will be telecasted live on Sony Sports channels with Sony SIX SD/HD, Sony TEN 1 SD/HD providing the English commentary while Sony Ten 3 SD/HD will telecast the game on TV in Hindi commentary. SL vs IND ENG vs IND 1st Test live online streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv.

ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England Likely Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Daniel Lawrence, J Bairstow (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson, J Leach

