India and England meet in the five-match Test series. The first Test starts on August 04, Wednesday at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham. India arrived in England in June and faced New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which they lost. And now after a good gap of over a month and a half, team India will now take on hosts England. As the series opens at Nottingham, we take a look at how weather and pitch is expected to behave for the five days. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Nottingham.

As per the Nottingham weather forecast, clouds will have their presence throughout the Test match. Expect overcast conditions on day one and then IND some rain from day two onwards.

Nottingham Weather and Rain Forecast August 04 to 08

Source: Accuweather.com

Pitch Report: A green top is expected for the series opener and it was evident by BCCI’s tweet which showed a good covering of grass. However, the wicket at Trent Bridge generally behaves well and is expected to be good for batting after day one. Spinners might get some purchase later on as the Test proceeds.

