India and England will face each other in the 2nd T20 International of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on July 09, 2022 (Saturday) as both the teams aim for a win. So ahead of the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022, we take a look at the Birmingham weather and Edgbaston Stadium pitch report. IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

India were the better team in the opening game of the series as they registered a dominant performance, winning the game by 50 runs and have taken a 1-0 lead. The visitors will be aiming for a similar result and seal the series while England will hope to get back on level terms. IND vs ENG, 1st T20I 2022 Stat Highlights: Hardik Pandya Shines As India Take 1-0 Lead.

Birmingham Weather

Birmingham Weather (Accuweather.com)

The weather in Birmingham for IND vs ENG 2nd T20I on July 09, 2022 (Saturday) is great for a game of cricket. The temperatures will be in the lower 20 degrees celsius and there is no chance of rain throughout the duration of the game.

Edgbaston Stadium Pitch Report

If the recent Test match is anything to go by, the 2nd T20I game could be a run-fest. The strip at Edgbaston favours the batters as huge scores are a norm on this ground. Both sides will be looking to bowl first as chasing is slightly easier at this venue.

