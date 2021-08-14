The third day of the Lord’s Test saw one of the greatest batting displays as England skipper Joe Root scored his 22nd century in Test cricket, helping the Three Lions move past India’s first innings total. The 30-year-old has been in sensational form this series and has now registered hundreds in successive innings, the first Englishman to do so since Ian Bell in 2013. At the end of Day 3, England were bowled out for 391 runs and lead the game by 27 runs. India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Day 3 Highlights.

Starting the day on 108/3, England quickly tightened their grip on the inning as Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root exerted their dominance of the Indian bowlers. The duo stitched up another 100+ run stand between them with Bairstow scoring a half-century and skipper Joe Root getting himself another three-figure score in the series. Meanwhile, here are some stats from ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2021 Day 3.

# Joe Root Scored His 22nd Test Century

# Root Is Only Behind Alastair Cook (33) and Kevin Peterson (23) For Most Test Centuries For England

# He Now Has 38 Centuries Across All Formats For England, Equalling Alastair Cook’s Tally

# Joe Root Has Scored Five Test Centuries in 2021, The Most By A England Skipper In A Calendar Year

# Joe Root Reached 9000 Runs In Test Cricket

# Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow Stitched 100+ Run Partnership, Their Sixth Together Since 2016

# First Time Since 2007, England Have Had 50+ Run Partnerships For 3rd, 4th And 5th Wicket In Home Tests

# Jonny Bairstow Scored His 22nd Test Half Century

# Ishant Sharma (6) Has Dismissed Jos Buttler The Most Times In Test

Indian bowlers had a difficult time on the third day but they will be aiming to make early inroads on the pen-ultimate day and get their team back into the game. The match is brilliantly poised heading into Day 4 and both teams need to pick up the pace if they are to register a win and take the lead in the series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2021 11:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).