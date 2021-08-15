Twitter users posted pictures of England players allegedly tampering with the ball. In the pictures being shared on Twitter one can clearly see England player putting the ball under his spikes. Many felt it was done deliberately to change the shape of the ball. India vs England Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 4.

That looks like ball tampering, England. It sure does… pic.twitter.com/qLeICi5i2D — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) August 15, 2021

Tampering?

Ball tampering, eh? #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2021

Team Work?

Is That?

Not Looking Good, Agree!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)