IND vs ENG Free Live Streaming Online: India are in the driver's seat in the third test at Rajkot, something that looked dubious when the England batters were going great on the second day. Buoyed by a fantastic effort by Mohammed Siraj, who often extracted raw pace from a largely flat track, India bundled out England at 319. The visitors struggled to score freely and ultimately their lower order collapsed, leaving India with a 126-run lead. The Indian batters came out all guns blazing in the second innings and raced to a 322 lead by the end of day's play. They will now target to cross the 500-figure mark quickly, leaving England with a mountain to climb. India versus England will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 9:30 pm IST. ‘Treating Spinners the Way They Should Be Treated’ Virender Sehwag Congratulates Yashasvi Jaiswal for His Terrific Century During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal retired hurt shortly after scoring a magnificent century for his team. The youngster has been in sublime form in this series and once again showed why he is so highly rated. With Shubhman Gill batting on the other hand, Sarafraz Khan is likely to be promoted up the order and the duo could add some quick-fire runs for the team. India will not be taking the English batting lightly and a safe target would be in the minds of the team management.

Mark Wood and James Anderson toiled hard for England but the duo are wicketless so far, in addition to being at the high end of the economy rate. Joe Root and Tom Hartley have bagged a wicket each and the duo have a key role to play on the fourth day. They cannot let the opposition team dictate terms and must keep a lid on the scoring rate. Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes Third Test Century: Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik and Others Congratulate Indian Opener on His Milestone During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

When is India vs England, 3rd Test Day 4 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will look to exert more pressure on England on Day 4 of the third Test match. The IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 2024 Match?

Viacom18 Network has the official broadcast rights to the Indian cricket team's home matches. So, the India vs England five-match Test series 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. For DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users DD Sports will provide IND vs ENG Test series 2024 live telecast.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 2024 Match?

As Viacom18 holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England Test series 2024, the live streaming of the IND vs ENG Test matches will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test match Day 4 on the OTT platform. India are down but certainly not out of the game. An important day of cricket lies ahead for both the teams and it could be the hosts in the ascendency again.

