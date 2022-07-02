Jasprit Bumrah took a liking to Stuart Broad as he hit the England bowler for 35 runs in one over on Day 2 of the fifth Test on July 2, Saturday. Having made a name for himself by playing similar cameos in Tests, Bumrah pounced on short deliveries bowled by the veteran Broad, who now holds the record for bowling the most expensive over in Test cricket. Bumrah scored 29 runs with four fours and two sixes, including one single while six runs came from extras.

