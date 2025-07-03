India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The Indian batters dominated Day 1 of the second test against England in Edgbaston with the visitors scoring past 300. Team India will start a fresh day today at 310/5 and knowing very well they need a big score on board considering how aggressive and confidently the host nation bats. The first test match must have taught the visitors that it is imperative the lower order contributes as it helps them differentiate between a good position and a match-winning position. England will however feel they are two early wickets away from wrapping this Indian innings and put them under pressure. Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Other Members of Cricket Fraternity in Awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill’s Rollicking Display on Opening Day of 2nd Test at Edgbaston.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill is unbeaten on 114, his second century on the bounce. The talented batter has shown exemplary patience out their in the middle while not shying away from hitting the bad balls. He has Ravindra Jadeja batting on the other end and we all know this is the last recognized batting pair with Washington Sundar not much experienced in batting in these conditions.

Chris Woakes has bowled his heart out for England but without much luck with just a brace to show for. His ability to swing the ball will challenge the batters and the home side will opt for him having an opening crack. Skipper Ben Stokes is known for his golden arm, and he can get a wicket or two out of nowhere. Spin might take a backseat for England today.

India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Match Details

When is India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 will be played on Thursday, July 3, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 commences at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 Stumps: Shubman Gill's Unbeaten Century and Yashasvi Jaiswal's Fighting Knock Help India Score 310/5 at Edgbaston.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 2?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast viewing options be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 2?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time. Expect a tough day of play with England likely to bat for two sessions here.

