For the first time since the last four years on the T20 World Cup stage, India (IND) and England (ENG) are finally set to cross the swords once again straight away in an all important semi-final number two on November 10 (Thursday) at the Adelaide Oval. With a solitary defeat against South Africa in the super 12 stage, India ended up table toppers in group 2 with eight points. Meanwhile, England secured second spot in the group 1 after piling up seven points, as the two teams made it to the knockouts. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid 'Reserve' Business Class Seats for Indian Cricket Team Pacers for Better Leg Room.

India and England have played 22 T20 internationals opposite each-other and the outcomes are well maintained in close proximity between the two teams. India has outclassed England in 12 T20Is so far, while as, the latter has registered total 10 victories against the Men in Blue. Predominantly, the stats look reasonable till date meanwhile we take a look at the previous five head to head T20I encounters between India and England ahead of the upcoming nail-biting semi-final on Thursday.

IND vs ENG, 10 July 2022, England won by 17 runs

England, after winning the toss, elected to bat first in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. Dawid Malan's impeccable innings of 77 from 39 alongwith the unbeaten knock of 42 in 29 balls by Liam Livingstone aided England to put a towering total of 215 runs in 20 overs. In response, India saw a dramatic batting collapse except for Suryakumar Yadav who remained the lone wolf from the Indian side and fought to chase the huge target while smashing his maiden T20I hundred. He scored 117 off just 55 which included 14 fours and six sixes before being finally removed by Moeen Ali in the 19th over which shattered the hopes of men in blue as England won the match by 17 runs.

IND vs ENG, 09 July 2022, India won by 49 runs

In the second T20I of the India's tour to England, hosts chose to bowl first. Ravendra Jadeja's unbeaten knock of 46 from 29 balls along with couple of cameos by skipper Rohit Sharma (31) and Rishabh Pant (26) at the top helped India put a decent total of 170 runs on the board. As England came into bat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed both the openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler early in the powerplay. Jasprit Bumrah bowled out Liam Livingstone in the fifth over as England were reeling on 27/3. As soon as Rohit introduced the spin attack, Yuzvendra Chahal further uprooted two crucial wickets of Harry brook and Dawid Malan. Moeen Ali top scored 35 off 21 but failed to finish as he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya. David Willey remained unbeaten on 33 off 22 but couldn't cross the finish line as India successfully restricted the England on 121 while bowling them all out. Injury Scare for Rohit Sharma Ahead of India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal, Indian Captain hit on Wrist; Resumes Training After Treatment (Watch Video).

IND vs ENG, 07 July 2022, India won by 50 runs

In the first T20I of the three-match series of India's tour to England, Rohit Sharma decided to bat first after winning the toss. Hardik Pandya's sensational 51 run knock, added to that the impactful cameos by Suryakumar Yadav who scored 39 off 19 and Deepak Hooda who made 33 off 17 at middle aided India to a convincing total of 198 runs. In response, England's top order failed to impress as Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone both got out on golden duck while Jason Roy could only make four runs.Though some double digit cameos were witnessed from the likes of Moeen Ali (36), Harry Brook (28), Chris Jordan (26) and Dawid Malan (21) but not fine enough to assist England to the finishing line. Apart from scoring runs early on, Hardik Pandya also scalped four wickets which guided India to a thumping win by 50 runs.

IND vs ENG, 20 March 2021, India won by 36 runs

In the fifth T20I of the England tour to India, England after winning the toss decided to field first. India went all guns as they put a humongous total of 224 runs on the board courtesy to a clinical performance by Virat Kohli who smashed 80 off 52 and Rohit Sharma who scored 64 off 34, complemented by an impactful 39 off 17 by Hardik Pandya. Suryakumar Yadav also added valuable 32 off 17 to the total. As England came in to chase down the target, Bhuvneshwar Kumar got India an early breakthrough of Jason Roy in the very first over. However, Jos Buttler (52) and Dawid Malan (68) anchored the innings with a 130 run second wicket partnership in 13 overs. To this point, it seemed England had attained the momentum and will manage to reach the target until Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally broke the crucial partnership between the two, dismissing Buttler. With this wicket, Indian bowlers took over the control and restricted England on 188 runs as India won by 36 runs.

IND vs ENG, 18 March 2021, India won by 8 runs

In the third T20I of the England tour to India, the visitors after winning the toss elected to field first. India availed the chance and scored as many as 185 runs in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav top scored 57 off 31 while as Shreyas Iyer's 37 off 18 and Rishabh Pant's 30 off 23 were the other standout performances which contributed to the final total. As England came into bat, Jason Roy smashed 40 off 27 at the top while Ben Stokes scored 46 off 23 to keep up with the required run rate. However, Indian bowlers struck well at right times to restrict India on 177 in 20 overs and win by a close margin of 8 runs. Shardul Thakur remained the leading wicket taker for India as he took three wickets meanwhile Hardik Pandya and Rahul Chahar scalped two wickets each.

