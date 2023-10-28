India and England will face each other in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST. India is ranked second in the table, having won five of their last five games. India's berth in the semi-finals would be sealed if they defeated England in the upcoming clash. After winning their first four games against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma's team stopped in Dharamsala to achieve a historic victory over a formidable-looking New Zealand side. This was their first victory over the Blackcaps in a World Cup in 20 years. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: South Africa Move to Top Position With Narrow Victory Against Pakistan, India at Second Place

England, on the other hand, is currently wallowing in ninth place in the standings, having lost four of its last five games. England faces significant obstacles in their quest to finish in the top four, which looks almost impossible. England started with a defeat against New Zealand but made a comeback against Bangladesh. Since that win, it all went downhill for the Three Lions as they suffered consecutive losses to Afghanistan, South Africa, and most recently, Sri Lanka.

As a result of a ligament injury Hardik Pandya reportedly suffered during the match against Bangladesh, he would not be available for India to start. Ravichandran Ashwin will most likely make his way into the squad. Along with Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, who claimed five wickets against New Zealand is probably going to be included in the squad.

England has a strong line-up but most of them have failed to put an impact. Big names like Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook are yet to show their real form, Joe Root, however, have played consistently. Reece Topley's injury ruled him out of the competition, so Brydon Carse has taken his spot. Mark Wood needs to change his form because he hasn't been performing at his best. The combination of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid's spin can be dangerous for the Indian batters on Lucknow's pitch.

India vs England Head-to-Head in ODIs

India and England have played against one another in 106 matches in ODIs. India are in the lead and have won 57. England, however, have won just 44 matches. 3 matches ended without a result. 2 matches ended in a tie.

India vs England ICC World Cup 2023 Key Players

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Mohammed Shami Joe Root Moeen Ali

India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

India vs England ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The IND vs ENG match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

India vs England ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans therefore can watch the India vs England ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. Those using the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobiles to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches can do so for free.

India vs England ICC World Cup 2023 Likely XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c)(wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

