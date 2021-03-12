India and England will face each other in a five-match T20I series. The 1st Twenty-20 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium (Motera Stadium) in Ahmedabad on March 12, 2021 (Friday). Both sides will be looking to kick-off the series on a positive note with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs ENG, 1st T20I 2021, live streaming can scroll down below. India vs England 1st T20I 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Ahmedabad.

India emerged victorious in the Tests series, winning it 3-1 after losing the opening game and will be aiming to replicate a similar kind of performance. Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan, now under the leadership of Eoin Morgan, will look to bounce back from the defeat in Tests and will be hoping that their returning white-ball specialist can do the job. Wasim Jaffer Shares His India Playing XI for IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2021.

India vs England, 1st T20I 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England 1st T20I 2021 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 12, 2021 (Friday). The clash has a start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 1st T20I 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England 1st T20I 2021 on Star Sports. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to catch the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 1st T20I 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England T20I series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the 1st T20I 2021 online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 1st T20I 2021 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 1st T20I 2021 will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary of the IND vs ENG 1st T20I. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

