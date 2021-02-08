England continue their dominance against India as at the end of day 3’s play the hosts are struggling at 257/6 with the visitors looking to move a step closer to a famous win. The day of IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 08, 2021 (Monday). Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs England 1st Test live streaming can scroll down below for more details. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 3.

India managed to bundle out England early in Day 3 as the visitors were all-out for 578 runs. But India started in underwhelming fashion, reeling at 73/4 at one stage before a partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant got them back into the game. The duo stitched up a 100+ run stand with both of them getting half-centuries. However, the Three Lions managed to regain control of the game in the later periods of the day. India vs England Highlights 1st Test 2021 Day 3.

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 4 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England first Test match is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Day 4 of the Test will be played on February 08, 2021 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 4 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG first Test match on Star Sports channels. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to follow the game live in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 4 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England Test series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the day 4 of the Test match online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 4 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 1st Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for day 4 of the IND vs ENG 1st Test. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

Playing XI

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson

