India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Day 1 witnessed both India national cricket team and England national cricket team battle it out for supremacy at Edgbaston, where the Indian side managed to gain a slight upper hand at stumps heading into Day 2 on 310/5 with captain Shubman Gill, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja still at the crease. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. England asked India to bat first, and batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gill made the most on a sunny day at Birmingham, scoring a stellar 87 and a commanding 114*, respectively. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Jonathan Trott Says Shubman Gill’s Strategy and Body Language on Day 1 Show Traits of a World-Class Player.

Jaiswal provided impetus around a poor top-order performance, before the opener, along with Gill, steadied India's ship. Jaiswal missed his second successive ton by 13, getting out to Ben Stokes. However, Gill played a flawless knock, reaching his second ton as captain, while adding 99-run with Jadeja, taking India to 310/5. Gill and Jadeja will have to restart their innings on Day 2 and will need to ensure India crosses the 400-run margin, with only Washington Sundar sitting on the bench as a specialist batter.

For England, Chris Woakes was the standout bowler, claiming two wickets, while Brydon Carse, Stokes, and Shoaib Bashir picked one apiece. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Ravi Shastri Lauds Shubman Gill for Seventh Test Century Against England at Edgbaston.

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer