Day 2 has begun perfectly for India, with both Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja scoring runs at will and getting bogged down under the pressure of keeping their wickets intact. Their stand is nearing 150-run mark, with Jadeja doing the bulk of the scoring in this session. 

FIFTY! This has been a timely knock from Ravindra Jadeja, who has struggled to get runs in overseas tours lately. This is Jadeja's 23rd Test half-century, and has taken the all-rounder 80 deliveries to reach the landmark, which saw the batter hit six fours. 

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja will want to restart their innings and build on their partnership, which has crossed the 100-run mark in merely 144 balls. Ben Stokes will hope to remove either of the one early, and expose India's tailenders first up. 

Welcome to LatestLY's coverage of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, where India on Day 2 will resume their innings on 310/5 with Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja batting on 114*, and 41*, respectively. India will want their pair to bat as long as possible with only Washington Sundar left on the bench as recognised batter. 

India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Day 1 witnessed both India national cricket team and England national cricket team battle it out for supremacy at Edgbaston, where the Indian side managed to gain a slight upper hand at stumps heading into Day 2 on 310/5 with captain Shubman Gill, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja still at the crease. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. England asked India to bat first, and batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gill made the most on a sunny day at Birmingham, scoring a stellar 87 and a commanding 114*, respectively. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Jonathan Trott Says Shubman Gill’s Strategy and Body Language on Day 1 Show Traits of a World-Class Player.

Jaiswal provided impetus around a poor top-order performance, before the opener, along with Gill, steadied India's ship. Jaiswal missed his second successive ton by 13, getting out to Ben Stokes. However, Gill played a flawless knock, reaching his second ton as captain, while adding 99-run with Jadeja, taking India to 310/5. Gill and Jadeja will have to restart their innings on Day 2 and will need to ensure India crosses the 400-run margin, with only Washington Sundar sitting on the bench as a specialist batter.

For England, Chris Woakes was the standout bowler, claiming two wickets, while Brydon Carse, Stokes, and Shoaib Bashir picked one apiece. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Ravi Shastri Lauds Shubman Gill for Seventh Test Century Against England at Edgbaston.

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer