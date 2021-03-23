India host England in the first game of a three-match ODI series. The India vs England 1st ODI match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 23 (Tuesday). Both teams enter this three-match ODI series after losing to Australia in their previous ODI series. They both were beaten by the same margin. Virat Kohli’s India have however lost each of their last two T20I series with one of those coming in New Zealand. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the IND vs ENG 1st ODI match should scroll down for all relevant information. Is India vs England 1st ODI 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

India won the Test series of this tour 4-1 and the T20I series 3-2. On both occasions, India bounced back after losing the first game while in T20Is they had to also make a comeback after going 2-1 behind. England, on the other, have started well but failed to last. They lost the T20I Series despite being 2-1 ahead after three matches and needing just one win from the remaining two games to clinch the series. Eoin Morgan’s side, however, beat India 2-1 in their last ODI series meeting at home and also defeated them in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup meeting. India vs England 1st ODI 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Pune: Check Pitch Report of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

India vs England, 1st ODI 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England 1st ODI 2021 match will be played on March 23 (Tuesday) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The game is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 1st ODI 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of India vs England 1st ODI match on Star Sports. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to follow the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be showing the action live with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 1st ODI 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England ODI series, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the IND vs ENG 1st ODI match online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 1st ODI 2021 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 1st ODI match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary of the India vs England 1st ODI 2021 match. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson.

