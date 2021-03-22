After some mind-boggling action in the Test and T20I series, India and England will now lock horns in a three-match ODI series, starting from March 23 (Tuesday) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Having won the Test and T20I series, the Men in Blue would be on cloud nine and will like to extend their winning run. On the other hand, England are the top-ranked ODI side and would back themselves to dominate the fifty-over contest. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the weather conditions and pitch report of India vs England 1st ODI, please scroll down to get all the information. India vs England 1st ODI 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

Weather Condition: Fortunately, fans would be witnessing a full-fledged contest as there are no signs of rain in Pune. Moreover, the temperature would vary between 25 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius which is ideal for playing cricket. Winds will be blown in the evening, and the fast bowlers might well get some assistance. All in all, no external factor will affect the encounter, and fans must buckle up. India Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Series Opener in Pune.

Weather In Pune!!

Pitch Report: The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is generally a high-scoring venue. The ball tends to come onto the bat nicely, and the pacers should get some assistance with the new ball. Spinners should also get some help as the game progresses. As dew might play a part in the evening, the toss-winning captain should elect to bowl first.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

