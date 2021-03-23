India will play England in the first of the three-match ODI series, starting March 23 (Tuesday). The India vs England 1st ODI match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 23 (Tuesday). Virat Kohli's men will eye a series sweep having clinched the Test leg 4-1 and fought back from 1-2 down to win the T20I series 3-2. England brought the fight in both Tests and T20Is but failed to last the length. They will want to win the ODI series and return home with something to show. Star Sports hold the broadcasting rights for India vs England ODI Series. Meanwhile, fans searching for information about the live telecast and live streaming online of IND vs ENG 1st ODI match on DD Network can scroll down for all details. Amul Celebrates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Partnership As Indian Openers in Latest Topical.

Both teams are missing a number of key first-team players for the ODI series. India are without Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja while the visitors will miss the services of Jofra Archer, Joe Root and Chris Woakes. Archer returned home after the T20I series to treat his right elbow injury. He had been nursing the injury since the Test series and also sat out of the second and fourth Tests. Bumrah was not picked as he had recently tied the knot while Shami and Jadeja are still recovering from their respective injuries. England also rested Root and Woakes for this series. India vs England 1st ODI 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Pune: Check Pitch Report of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Is IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Network is set to provide the live telecast for the IND vs ENG 1st ODI match. The match will be shown live on the DD Sports channel. On DTH and cable TV platforms, Star Sports Network will be providing the live telecast.

DD Sports to Live Telecast IND vs ENG 1st ODI Match

#TeamIndia will look to keep the winning momentum in the longer version of the game! 🇮🇳vs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #INDvENG #INDvsENG 🏏 1st ODI 🗓️ March 23 ⏰ 1:30 PM onwards..... Don't miss all the #LIVE action on DD Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/wrnZkjIHUJ — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 22, 2021

IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs England 1st ODI 2021 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs ENG 1st ODI match while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide the live stream of the commentary.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Commentary

India Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav/ Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan.

England Likely Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone/Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

