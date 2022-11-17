Following the T20 World Cup 2022, India and New Zealand are set to face off against each other in a three-match T20I series. The clash will be played at the Wellington Stadium in Wellington on November 18, 2022 (Friday) as both side aim for a win. Ahead of the IND vs NZ 1st T20I, we take a look at Wellington weather, rain forecast and the pitch report. DD Sports To Provide India vs New Zealand 2022 Series Live Telecast.

India and New Zealand had great world cup campaigns but will be disappointed in not going all the way as they both exited the competition at the semifinal stage. Both sides have made a number of changes to their team as fringe players will get an opportunity to shine.

Wellington Weather

Wellington Weather (Accuweather.com)

The weather in Wellington on November 18, 2022 (Friday) is not looking great at the moment. The temperatures will be around 15 degrees celsius but there is a possibility of showers. As per the forecast, there are around 70 to 80 per cent chances of rain during the match.

Wellington Regional Stadium Pitch Report

The strip at Wellington stadium works equally in the favour of both batters and bowlers. The true nature of the pitch helps the batters play their shots without hesitation. While the stadium uses a drop-in pitch, it keeps the bowlers interested at all times.

