India continue their dominance at home as they defeat New Zealand by 372 runs in the 2nd Test of the two-game series at Wankhede to seal the series 1-0. It was a complete display by Virat Kohli’s team as they outclassed the Black Caps in all departments over the course of four days to win emerge on the right side of the result after drawing the first game. Meanwhile, here are stat highlights from IND vs NZ, 2nd Test 2021 Day 4. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights.

Starting Day 4 on 140/5, India were in a dominant position and made quick work of the New Zealand lower order to emerge victorious. Jayant Yadav shone as he took four wickets on the day with Ravi Ashwin contributing with the other as the Black Caps’ batting fragilities on a turning track were once again exposed.

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test 2021 Day 4 Stat Highlights

# This is India's 14th consecutive Test series win at home

# This is also India’s biggest Test win by a margin of runs (372 runs)

# New Zealand lost a Test match after 10 games, their longest unbeaten streak

# Virat Kohli became the first player with 50 international wins in each format

# Ravi Ashwin has now taken 300 Test wickets in India

Both teams will now focus on their upcoming assignments in international cricket. Team India will look to continue their winning run as they travel to South Africa for a full-fledged series. Meanwhile, New Zealand will aim to bounce back as they host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series.

