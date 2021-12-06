India defeat New Zealand by 372 runs! The hosts make quick work of the Black Caps on Day 4 as they win the game and series, ending the Kiwi's 10-game unbeaten run in the format. Jayant Yadav and Rav Ashwin took the scalps on the day.
Wicket! Jayant Yadav strikes again as he takes his and the day's fourth wicket with Will Sommerville the latest New Zealand batter to be dismissed. Somerville c Mayank b Jayant Yadav 1(7).
Wickets! Jayant Yadav continues to make inroads early on the fourth day as he dismisses Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee in an over. The off-spinner how has three scalps in the innings.
Wicket! Jayant Yadav provides the breakthrough for India early on Day four as he dismisses Rachin Ravindra. The hosts are in control and easing towards a win. Ravindra c Pujara b Jayant Yadav 18(50).
India have been relentless at the start of Day 4 in search of wickets but Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls have done well to fend off the bowlers and score runs at a decent rate as well.
Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra Begin proceedings for the defencing Test champions on the penultimate day of the 2nd Test from Wankhede as they look to provide resistance in the opening session.
Welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The visitors are 140/4 at end of Day 3 chasing a target of 540 runs.
India and New Zealand will face off against each other on Day 4 of the 2nd Test of the two-game series between the teams. IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 Day 4 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on December 06, 2021 (Monday). After stumps n Day 3, the Black Caps are 140/5 and trail the target by 400 runs. Meanwhile, we bring you the live score updates from IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 Day 4 along with the commentary. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Spidercam Stops Play During Day 3, Forces Early Tea in Mumbai.
India will be the happier of the two teams entering into the penultimate day of the game as they are much closer to victory than their counterparts. Virat Kohli’s men have been the dominant side in Mumbai over the course of three days and are just five wickets away from winning the game and yet another series at home. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 3: Ajaz Patel & Mayank Agarwal Continue to Script Record as Hosts Look in Total Control.
Meanwhile, New Zealand will be disappointing with their performance in the game as with the exception of Ajaz Patel and Daryl Mitchell very few have stepped up to make contributions of any note. The Black Caps still need to fend off the hosts for two days in order to get any result which looks highly improbable given the current situation.
With half of the Kiwi outfit in the dugout, Team India will be aiming to make quick work of the New Zealand lower order on the fourth day and register yet another series win. Meanwhile, the visitors are hoping for some kind of miracle.