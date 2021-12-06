India and New Zealand will face off against each other on Day 4 of the 2nd Test of the two-game series between the teams. IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 Day 4 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on December 06, 2021 (Monday). After stumps n Day 3, the Black Caps are 140/5 and trail the target by 400 runs. Meanwhile, we bring you the live score updates from IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 Day 4 along with the commentary. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Spidercam Stops Play During Day 3, Forces Early Tea in Mumbai.

India will be the happier of the two teams entering into the penultimate day of the game as they are much closer to victory than their counterparts. Virat Kohli’s men have been the dominant side in Mumbai over the course of three days and are just five wickets away from winning the game and yet another series at home. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 3: Ajaz Patel & Mayank Agarwal Continue to Script Record as Hosts Look in Total Control.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will be disappointing with their performance in the game as with the exception of Ajaz Patel and Daryl Mitchell very few have stepped up to make contributions of any note. The Black Caps still need to fend off the hosts for two days in order to get any result which looks highly improbable given the current situation.

With half of the Kiwi outfit in the dugout, Team India will be aiming to make quick work of the New Zealand lower order on the fourth day and register yet another series win. Meanwhile, the visitors are hoping for some kind of miracle.