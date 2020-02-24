India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test 2020, Day 4: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for IND vs NZ Test From Wellington

India vs New Zealand (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Trent Boult showcased his all-round blitzes on the Day 3 of the 1st India vs New Zealand Test at Wellington and has tightened Kiwis' grip over the match. At stumps on the third day, the visitors were batting at 144/4, trailing 39 runs behind New Zealand's first-innings total. Boult produced a magnificent spell and scalped three wickets. Well, the Blackcaps are well ahead in the game and the rest of the Indian batsmen will have to put on an extra-ordinary effort in order to cause a turnaround. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live scorecard link and ball-to-ball update of the match. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st Test Match.

Earlier in the day, the home side came out to bat at their overnight total of 219/5. The Indian bowlers got the early wickets. However, Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult scored 44 and 38 runs respectively to sprinkle salt over India’s wounds. Nevertheless, Ishant Sharma claimed a five-fer as New Zealand were packed for 348 runs. In the third innings, the Indian batsman tried to make a fightback. Even opener Mayank Agarwal also scored an impressive half-century. However, big names like Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Puajara failed yet again. You can click here to get the direct link of IND vs NZ scorecard.

As of now, the game is gradually slipping away from India’s grasp and New Zealand are well on top. Nevertheless, the ever-dependable Ajinkya Rahane is still on the crease with the in-form Hanuma Vihari and the duo will have to pile up a big partnership to their side back in the hunt. However, the Kiwis pacers have been breathing fire with the ball throughout the match and will aim to wrap up visitors’ innings as soon as possible.

India Playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

New Zealand Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah