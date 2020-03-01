India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test 2020, Day 2: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for IND vs NZ Test From Christchurch

New Zealand National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India’s misery continued in the 2nd Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. At the end of Day 1, the home side was batting at 63/0, trailing just 179 runs behind India’s first innings total of 242 runs. Earlier in the match, Kane Williamson won the toss and invited the Indians to bat on a green deck. Lanky pacer Kyle Jamieson made the impeccable use of favourable conditions and bagged his maiden five-fer in Test cricket. For India, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari scored half-centuries. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live scorecard and ball-to-ball update details of the match. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

Skipper Virat Kohli again failed to put up a substantial score and fell prey to Tim Southee after scoring mere three runs. Other than him, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant also failed to put up a substantial total and were dismissed early. In reply on India’s mediocre-looking total, the Kiwi opening pair of Tom Latham and Tom Blundell got their side off to a brilliant start. You can click here to get the direct link of scorecard of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2020.

The second day of the match will be quite crucial for both the teams and could well decide the outcome of the game. The New Zealand openers have settled their feet firmly and will to convert this good start to a massive score. On the other hand, only wickets in a cluster can save Virat Kohli and Co and thus, a lot will depend upon the Indian pacers.

India Playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

New Zealand Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah