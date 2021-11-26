India would aim to strengthen their foothold on the 1st Test match against New Zealand by continuing the good work on the second day as well. The match, which is being played at the Green Park International Stadium has already had a lot of action and debutant Shreyas Iyer, after a gritty unbeaten 75, would aim to build on that and take India to a competitive first-innings total. He and Ravindra Jadeja (50*) added 113 unbeaten runs for the fifth wicket as India recovered from what looked like a difficult 145/4 to end at 258/4. Not to forget Shubman Gill, who made a successful return to the Test squad with a 52-run knock after missing out on the England series back in August. He would be gutted to be dismissed when he looked in such good form. India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill Fifties Help India End at 258/4 As Kyle Jamieson Takes Three Wickets

The star of the show for New Zealand was once Kyle Jamieson, who scalped three wickets for 47 runs to keep his side in the contest. Kane Williamson would want more from his three spinners-Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra and William Sommerville after none of them returned with wickets on the first day. Video of Man Chewing Gutkha During IND vs NZ Kanpur Test Match Goes Viral, Netizens Cannot Stop Sharing Funny Memes!

When is India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 will be played at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on November 26, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled start time of 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 2 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs NZ Test series 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test match Day 2 telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs NZ Test series 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs New Zealand 1st Test match Day 2 online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2021 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).