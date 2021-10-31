Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to field. Both teams have made a couple of changes in the squad. For India, Ishan Kishan has come in for Surya Kumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur is in for Bhuvneswar Kumar.

Playing XI:

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

