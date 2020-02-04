India vs Pakistan Funny Memes Take Over Twitter as Sides Gear Up For ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Semi-Final Clash

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India U19 and Pakistan U19 are set to battle it out for a place in the finals of the ongoing ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup at Senwes Park Stadium in Potchefstroom on February 4, 2020 (Tuesday). This will be the two side’s second meeting in two consecutive World Cups at the semi-finals stage. India vs Pakistan has always been one of the biggest spectacles in the cricketing world regardless of the competition or the age group it has been played in. With a finals spot up for grabs in this clash, fans of both the teams cannot keep calm as #INDvsPAK trends on social media websites. India U19 vs Pakistan 19 Key Players, ICC Under-19 CWC 2020 Semi-Final Match.

The two teams met at the same stage in the 2018 U19 CWC and India came out at as dominant winners with a 203-run victory. Current Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir is the only player who was present for that clash and he will be eager to take the field to set things straight this time around. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi have been the two standout performers for team India so far and will be looking to carry their form in this match as well. India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Head-to-Head Record in Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Team India have been flawless in this tournament so far, winning all their games and winning them comfortably. They were pushed to the limit by Australia in the quarter-finals but a brilliant team performance saw they pass the challenge with flying colours. Pakistan, on the other hand, after losing their first game of the tournament have racked up four straight wins booking a place in the semi-finals against arch-rivals India.