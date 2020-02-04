India U19 vs Pakistan 19 Key Players, ICC Under-19 CWC 2020 Semi-Final Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tahir Hussain & Others to Watch Out For in Potchefstroom

Yashaswi Jaiswal and Tahir Hussain (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The ongoing ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup will see one of its biggest spectacles as India and Pakistan will clash in the semi-finals of the tournament. The match will be played at the Senwes Park Stadium in Potchefstroom. India are the defending champions and the Priyam Garg led side will be looking to make it into the finals on Sunday to defend their crown at the expense of arch-rivals Pakistan. So ahead of this all-important clash we take a look at some of the players who could make a huge impact in this game. India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Streaming Online ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

There is not much to separate between the two teams as they both almost have identical records in the tournament so far. India’s highest score this World Cup is 297 while Pakistan’s is 294 and the defending champions tally of 40 wickets is followed by Pakistan’s 39. The two teams last met on this stage in the 2018 U19 World Cup which India won comfortably by 204 runs. Current Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir was the only player present during that clash and he will be adamant on not going through the same thing this time around. While the defending champions have been flawless until now and will be looking to continue that run in this match as well. India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Head-to-Head Record in Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

After getting picked by Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 IPL Player Auction, the Indian opener is showing why he is one of the most sought after players. The left-handed batsmen has scored three fifties in the tournament so far with an average of 103.50 and just needs another 52 runs to become the leading scorer in the competition. His wicket will be key for the Pakistani team.

Tahir Hussain

The left-arm quick was a late replacement for Naseem Shah in the Pakistani team and will be an unknown quantity for India. The pacer has made a huge impact in this season’s tournament taking 7 wickets in four games. His ability to swing the ball both ways will be a huge threat for the Indian openers.

Dhruv Jurel

The right-handed batsmen had limited opportunities to show his quality in this tournament. He has played only two innings so far with his highest score being 52 not out against Sri Lanka in India’s opening game of the tournament. He will be a key for the Men in Blue in the middle overs if they lose some early wickets.

Rohail Nazir

Among the 11 players who will take the field, Captain Rohail Nazir was the only player who played against India in the 2018 World Cup semi-final and was on the losing side. He will be adamant on not repeating last time’s mistakes and take his side to a victory against the arch-rivals. Nazir’s form on the day will be important in determining the result of the match.

Ravi Bishnoi

The 19-year-old has been India’s premier spinner in this tournament and has puzzled opponents with his quality. The spinner has taken 11 wickets in four games so far with his best figures being 4/5 in the match against Japan. Bishnoi will be an important asset for the Indian team in this match.

Pakistan have better head-to-head records between the two teams. In the nine matches they have played against each other in the 50-over format at the U19 level, Pakistan have registered five victories to India's four. But their last meeting in a World Cup went India's way as they won by 2013 runs in 2018.