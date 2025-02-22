A batter, who has been a thorn in Pakistan's recent failures against India in the past decade or so has been Virat Kohli. Form or no form, Kohli has risen to the IND vs PAK stage, and stolen the limelight, all while ensuring that India ends up over the finish line more often than not. Even in India's losses against Pakistan, Kohli remains among the runs, which is a testament to his will to perform in such high-profile and pressure situations making him a cut above the rest. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs PAK CT Cricket Match in Dubai.

Kohli will once be under the radar, when the India national cricket team collides with the Pakistan national cricket team in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on February 23, which could be the last time the star batter takes the field in an IND vs PAK match.

Recently, Kohli has suffered a slump but came into his own after a long time, in 2023, when India and Pakistan clashed in Asia Cup 2023, scoring his 47th ODI hundred, which also helped the batter cross 13,000 one-day international runs, and stands on the cusp of being the fastest player to 14,000 runs, with just 15 remaining. Kohli's record against Pakistan is astounding and in ODIs, enjoys a spectacular conversion rate. Check Kohli's ODI and Champions Trophy Record against Pakistan below.

Virat Kohli's ODI Record in IND vs PAK Matches

Virat Kohli Matches Runs Average 100s 50s Overall 298 13,985 57.78 50 73 Pakistan 16 678 52.15 3 2

In ICC ODI events, Virat Kohli's average marginally increases in IND vs PAK matches to 55.50, which climbs even more in the Champions Trophy encounter between the two arch-rivals – 62. However, Pakistan will be wary knowing, that Kohli lacks a hundred against them in IND vs PAK CT matches, which the Indian batter might look forward to come February 23. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs PAK Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

Virat Kohli's CT Record in IND vs PAK Matches

Virat Kohli Matches Runs Average 100s 50s ICC Events 8 333 52.65 1 2 Champions Trophy 4 124 62 0 1

Kohli's most memorable IND vs PAK CT knock came in the 2017 edition when both teams clashed in Birmingham, where the ace-batter scored an unbeaten 81 off 68. Kohli's innings was laced with six fours and three sixes. Kohli also stitched 56 and 93-run stands with Rohit Sharma, and Yuvraj Singh, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2025 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).