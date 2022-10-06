India host South Africa in a three-game ODI series with their premier squad in Australia for the T20 World Cup and the fringe players get a chance to showcase their talent against the Proteas. The jam-packed cricket schedule throughout the year means the squads need to have a large talent pool to accommodate the number of matches played. While for India this series may not be of much significance, South Africa is in desperate need of a win to claim points in the World Cup super league. Their situation is precarious and automatic qualification for the fifty-over World Cup is far from certain. They have some quality players in their ranks that can get the job done in this series. India versus South Africa will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 PM. Lucknow Weather Updates Live, IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan led India well in West Indies and Zimbabwe and also was prolific with the bat. He will open the innings alongside Shubman Gill while Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan should be roped in the middle order. Sanju Samson is another player to watch out for considering he always performs in domestic cricket. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi should come in handy with their spin attack in Indian conditions. India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Lucknow.

South African squad for the T20 World Cup will depart post wrapping up the ODI series in India which means they are at full strength. The form of Temba Bavuma is a huge worry but he will like the ODI format as it gives him time to settle. David Miller and Andile Phelukwayo have an important role to play. Their strength lies in the pace attack with Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi the wicket-taking options.

When is India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be played at the Ekana Sports Cty Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 06, 2022 (Thursday). The IND vs SA cricket match has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI match live telecast on their TV sets. The India vs Australia clash will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to watch live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st ODI online. Given the situation they find themselves in, South Africa will give it their all to win the match and take a lead in the series.

