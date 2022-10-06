India and South Africa face off against each other in the 1st ODI game of the three-match series. The IND vs SA 1st T20I clash will be played at the Ekana Sports City Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 06, 2022 (Thursday) as the teams aim for a winning start to the series. Ahead of India vs South Africa 1st ODI, we bring you Lucknow weather hourly updates and rain forecast. India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Lucknow.

As per the forecast, the weather on October 06, 2022 is not the best in Lucknow for a game of cricket. The temperatures are expected to be around the 3- degrees celsius mark but there are huge chances of showers throughout the entire duration of the game. Virat Kohli and Team India Depart for Australia to Take Part in ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The chances of rain are higher than 50 per cent during the scheduled time of the toss and though the probability of showers is expected to reduce in the following hours, the dark clouds are unlikely to pass over until late in the evening.

The teams recently competed in the T20I series and it was India that came out on top in that exchange. The Men in Blue won the series 2-1 but enter the One-Day Internationals with a second-string XI as the majority of the first-team stars have travelled to Australia for the T20 World Cup.