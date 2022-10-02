Fresh after their victory in the first T20I game against South Africa, India will have the chance to win their second bilateral series on the bounce when the two sides meet in Cuttack this evening. The opener at Trivandrum on a green track produced a low-scoring contest but today's match could be different with the batters enjoying their time in the middle. The series is ideally an opportunity for the two sides to get a clear picture of how the team combination will pan out in Australia in the T20 World Cup. Opponents South Africa would not have been pleased by the way their top order folded in the powerplays and they needed a significant improvement in their performance. Guwahati Weather Updates Live, IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022: Hourly Rain Forecast and Weather Report Today for India vs South Africa Cricket Match at Barsapara Stadium.

Deepak Chahar and Arshadeep Singh were brilliant with the new ball against South Africa and the duo will be in the spotlight again. Mohammad Siraj could be given a game as well with Jasprit Bumrah a big doubt for the World Cup in order to test his preparedness. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been struggling with the bat which does not bode well for the team. He needs to be back scoring big soon which will take some pressure off the middle order.

Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock complement each other well in the top order for the visitors and one of the two will have to bat for a long duration for the side. The Proteas have natural strikers like Aiden Markram and Rilee Rossouw who can up the run rate at any point in time. Kagiso Rabada is one of the finest pacers in international cricket at the moment and he can lead their charge in the second game. Most Runs in India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Get Updated List of Leading Run Scorers and Top Batsmen in IND vs SA Latest Cricket Matches.

When is India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam on October 02, 2022 (Sunday). The IND vs SA cricket match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 06:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to watch IND vs SA 2nd T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. The India vs Australia clash will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users. Most Wickets in India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Get Updated List of Leading Wicket Takers and Top Bowlers in IND vs SA Latest Cricket Matches

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to watch live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st T20I online. South Africa could fight back in style to win the match and take the series to a decider.

